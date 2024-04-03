Joel Matip has resumed running as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

But the Liverpool boss does not expect Matip to be ready in time to play again across the remaining six weeks of the season.

The defender has been sidelined since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament during the Reds’ 4-3 win over Fulham in December.

However, he is now taking significant steps towards full fitness, according to his manager.

Klopp said: “Joel’s running. He hates that but he’s able to run again, that’s good.

“I think since he got injured this is the best moment because it was very painful in the beginning, very painful for him.

“He got through that and now it’s pain free, but that all takes time. I don’t think the season is long enough for him.”

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, it appears likely that Matip has played his final game for Liverpool.

Should that be the case, he will end his Anfield career having made 201 appearances and winning six major trophies.

Klopp gave an otherwise positive update on injuries elsewhere in his pre-Sheffield United press conference, with Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson back and Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota nearing a return.

Stefan Bajcetic is set to rejoin first-team training next week, and though Wataru Endo suffered a knock against Brighton, it is not expected to be a major issue.

That would leave only Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak on the absentee list.