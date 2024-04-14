Jurgen Klopp provides Conor Bradley injury update

Jurgen Klopp was unclear on the severity of Conor Bradley‘s ankle injury after Liverpool lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace, but gave an optimistic update.

Bradley was forced off just after half-time in Sunday’s miserable defeat at Anfield, having hurt himself during a tackle nearly the halfway line.

The right-back was replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who himself was making his first appearance after two months out with injury and was not slated for as many minutes as he played.

It proved a footnote on the result, which saw Liverpool’s hopes of lifting the title take a huge blow, but Bradley’s fitness will remain a concern.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp revealed that his ankle had at least “settled quickly,” but Liverpool will await further examinations before any diagnosis.

“How it is on these days, something like that happens as well,” the manager said.

“Conor overstretched his foot slightly. First moment, and what Conor felt, didn’t look great.

“Now I heard a little bit like it’s settled quickly, but I don’t know. Is the ligament damaged or not? I don’t know.

“So we will get this information tomorrow or Tuesday. It was very painful for him, so that’s not cool.”

If Bradley is sidelined he would join Joel Matip (ACL), Thiago (hamstring) and Ben Doak (MCL) on the absentee list.

His injury comes at a time when many of Liverpool’s key players are just returning, and it could force Klopp into a tough decision on Thursday night.

Klopp may have hoped to ease Alexander-Arnold back into action after having already aggravated a previous knee injury in February, but will note how Joe Gomez struggled in the 3-0 loss to Atalanta.