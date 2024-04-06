Jurgen Klopp has dismissed claims Alexis Mac Allister is his ‘favourite’, but said still that he “loved him” from “before we signed him.”

Mac Allister is rapidly becoming one of the best midfielders in the Premier League with consistently invaluable performances.

Asked by Sky Sports‘ Harriet Prior about the Argentine, Klopp responded with a shower of compliments for his No. 10, saying: “How can you not love a player like him or a boy like him?

“He’s incredible; he’s educated in the best possible way; he’s really full of life, confident, funny, smart. An incredible footballer.

“Oh my God, you watch a training session and the coaches look at each other like ‘Wow, what was that’?!”

Mac Allister has scored three goals and provided four assists in his last six league appearances, as he has continued to push Liverpool on through an injury crisis.

Now the Reds are coming out the other side, he is flourishing in attack. His on field exploits aren’t the only things that have impressed Klopp, though.

“It’s how he interacts with the other boys, how he took the South American outfield player department under his wings without telling them what to do but just naturally,” the manager explained.

“I loved him from the first moment when we met, before we signed him. I met his dad before we signed him and the football understanding in his family is obviously second to none.

“Dad a former professional, uncle a former professional, brother’s professional, cousin’s professional. So they all eat and breathe football, that’s so good, and of course I love him.”

Thanks to his well-mannered nature, some have claimed Mac Allister has become somewhat of a teacher’s pet for Klopp.

Laughing, the German responded by saying: “I don’t know where the boys get it from that he is kind of the manager’s pet or favourite because I have a lot of them but yes, he’s definitely one of them.”

At just £35 million from Brighton, the World Cup winner’s signature has got to go down as one of the best in the Klopp era at Liverpool.