Liverpool supporters will be hoping for a serene victory over Everton on Wednesday night, but will there more be stoppage time drama?

Jurgen Klopp‘s side head to Goodison Park for a massive Premier League clash, in what is the 244th Merseyside derby.

Victory is essential for the Reds in the title race, but failure to pick up a win would feel costly to their hopes of glory.

Liverpool have scored five stoppage-time winners against Everton in the Premier League era, with some memorable moments along the way.

Divock Origi was the last player to achieve that in December 2018, following his dramatic last-gasp header at Anfield.

Memorable late Goodison winners from Gary McAllister and Sadio Mane also stand out.

Another Merseyside derby draw?

Liverpool know the importance of a win on Wednesday night, but history suggests that that won’t be easy for Klopp’s men.

There have been 12 goalless draws in the last 58 Premier League encounters, while 12 of the last 23 league derbies have finished in a draw.

Nine of the last 11 league derbies at Goodison have finished all-square, with five of the last nine being goalless.

Liverpool have drawn 13 times at Goodison in the Premier League era – the most they have drawn away to a single club since 1992, along with Man City.

Milestones on the line for Liverpool

A Liverpool win on Wednesday evening will bring up their 100th victory over Everton in all competitions.

Meanwhile, three goals will see the Reds bring up 150 strikes away to their Merseyside rivals overall.

If Mohamed Salah scores twice at Goodison, he will join Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s record scorer against Everton in the Premier League with nine goals.

Free-scoring away form to continue?

Liverpool have now scored in their last 20 consecutive top-flight away fixtures.

That is the second-longest run in their league history after a 21-match streak in the Second Division between February 1955 and February 1956.

Liverpool have also now scored 131 goals this season – only three times have they ever scored more times in a single campaign.

Two of those were under Klopp – a club-record 147 in 2021/22 and 135 in 2017/18.

Everton out to improve dreadful records

Only once since World War II have Everton come from behind to win a derby – in December 1992, with Peter Beardsley netting the winner at Goodison after Mo Johnston had cancelled out Mark Wright’s opener.

In that time, 133 games have been played.

The Blues have only scored more than twice against Liverpool in two of the last 114 league meetings and in three of the last 138 encounters, in all competitions.

The latter sequence stretches back to 1966.

In the last 39 games, only Romelu Lukaku has scored more than once in a derby for Everton, coming in a 3-3 draw at Goodison in November 2013.

This season’s scorers

Everton: Calvert-Lewin 6, Doucoure 6, Beto 5, Harrison 4, McNeil 3, Onana 3, Branthwaite 2, Danjuma 2, Garner 2, Andre Gomes 2, Gueye 2, Mykolenko 2, Tarkowski 2, Dobbin 1, Keane 1, Young 1.

Liverpool: Salah 23, Nunez 18, Gakpo 14, Jota 15, Diaz 13, Szoboszlai 7, Mac Allister 6, Jones 5, van Dijk 4, Elliott 3, Gravenberch 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Danns 2, Endo 2, Bradley 1, Clark 1, Koumas 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, own goals 6.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).