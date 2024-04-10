The sight of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota in full training on Tuesday was a welcome boost for all, and Jurgen Klopp has offered an update on their availability.

The trio have missed a combined 36 games with their latest bouts of injury, and their return to the squad comes at an important time in Liverpool’s season.

First up is the meeting against Atalanta in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final and then just days later Crystal Palace arrive at Anfield for another crucial league clash.

Klopp now has plenty of options for his lineups, and he offered an update as to whether the returning trio could feature in the upcoming games.

He said: “We will have to see. Obviously, we didn’t rush it with the boys, it means they have done a lot of training by themselves.

“Especially Diogo and Trent, [they] worked as a group for two or three weeks so could do proper training. Looked very good on [Tuesday].

“Alisson is on the way back, we have to see. They are back in training and now we have to see how we involve them and use them.

“That we need them is clear, but we need them in the best possible shape and we want to give them rhythm.

“It’s always a challenge to reintegrate them, but with the quality they have it should be a bit easier.

“We will use them in the next days and weeks, [but] what it means for tomorrow, I didn’t make a decision yet.

“If they are ready to go get minutes, it’s the perfect timing because we have Thursday-Sunday (each week now).”

With Alisson, Alexander-Arnold and Jota all returning to the fold, in addition to Stefan Bajcetic, it leaves the Reds with only Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak in the treatment room.

It’s been some time since the injury list was so short and the hope is Liverpool can keep it that way for the final few weeks of the campaign.

As for an update on Bajcetic, Klopp explained: “Stefan is a little different because he was out for much longer but training for us for longer. After the long spell out it makes sense to give him a game with the U21s.”