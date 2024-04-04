★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 10, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher walks out for the warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Sheffield United – Follow the Reds’ Premier League clash here

Liverpool host Sheffield United this evening in a top vs. bottom Premier League clash, with victory essential for the Reds. We’re live from Anfield to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.30pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Quansah, Tsimikas, Robertson, Jones, Clark, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns

Sheffield United: Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Arblaster, Bogle, Souza,, Hamer, Robinson; McAtee, Brereton Diaz

Subs: Foderingham, Curtis, Larouci, Norwood, Osborn, Brooks, Osula, McBurnie, Slimane

Our coverage updates automatically below:

