Liverpool host Sheffield United this evening in a top vs. bottom Premier League clash, with victory essential for the Reds. We’re live from Anfield to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.30pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Quansah, Tsimikas, Robertson, Jones, Clark, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns

Sheffield United: Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Arblaster, Bogle, Souza,, Hamer, Robinson; McAtee, Brereton Diaz

Subs: Foderingham, Curtis, Larouci, Norwood, Osborn, Brooks, Osula, McBurnie, Slimane

