Liverpool announce safe standing expansion for ENTIRE Kop

Liverpool have announced the entire Kop will have rail seating installed for the 2024/25 season following a phased installation throughout the ground.

The club first introduced rail seating ahead of the 2021/22 season and currently, there are more than 12,000 rail seats across the Kop and the lower Anfield Road End.

After three phases of installation, the final phase for the Kop will now see all remaining seats replaced to allow for safe standing in a part of the ground that is always on its feet.

Work will begin after the conclusion of the season, and the club state it is expected to continue into the first home games of the new campaign.

Access to seats will not be affected during the installation and supporters whose seat will be changed to rail seating will be contacted directly by the club.

Liverpool were granted a safe standing licence at the start of this season and it means supporters are permitted to stand throughout matches, and not just for significant moments, such as goal celebrations.

The club’s initial trial saw 7,800 rail seats installed on the Kop and the lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand, with a second phase adding a further 2,500 rail seats to the Kop.

The latest installation phase took place last summer and saw another 3,000 rail seats added to the famous stand.

Safe standing areas are licensed by the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) and fans must be able to sit or stand – the seats cannot be locked in the ‘up’ or ‘down’ position.

There must also be one seat/space per person and licensed standing areas must not impact the viewing standards of other fans, including disabled supporters.