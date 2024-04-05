Sheffield United were dominated at Anfield, and yet Liverpool needed two goals in the last 15 minutes and extra impetus off the bench to win – welcome to the title race, everyone!

Jurgen Klopp was not underestimating Sheffield United on Thursday, and he was right to not expect a cricket score as his side were made to work for it against an organised, low block.

Liverpool were not at their free-flowing best, but they starved their bottom-of-the-table visitors of the ball, so much so that they ended the 90 minutes with a record-breaking possession percentage.

The Reds finished the match with 83.1 percent possession, the most in a Premier League game since records began in 2003/04.

As per FotMob, it led to 29 shots to United’s five, plus a staggering 714 passes completed compared to just the 82 for Chris Wilder’s side.

Incredibly, they were allowed to level the scores!

In some ways, though, it is a timely reminder for Liverpool to make the most of their time on the ball ahead of their trip to Old Trafford on Sunday, we know all too well what happened last time.

The subs are at it again

Jurgen Klopp acknowledged that “you have to change games from the bench when you need it,” and he’s done so an incredible number of times this season.

In fact, Liverpool’s substitutes have been involved in 24 Premier League goals (12 goals and 12 assists) this season, the joint-most of any side, and there’s still eight games to go.

Andy Robertson, whom Klopp called a “game-changer,” and Cody Gakpo were the latest to add to the tally having combined brilliantly to seal the victory late on.

The pair, alongside Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, injected much-needed impetus and intensity into the game, and the quartet combined for 139 touches from minute 60 onwards.

Thanks to FotMob, we know that figure is equal to the combined total from 10 of the 15 players used by Sheffield United players.

Macca the man for the moment

Alexis Mac Allister has been indispensable for Liverpool of late, contributing three goals and four assists in his last six league appearances.

But it’s the significance of those contributions that really create the wow factor:

Brentford: Goal (second of Liverpool’s four)

Goal (second of Liverpool’s four) Luton: 2 assists – including for match winner

2 assists – including for match winner Nottingham Forest: Assist for match winner

Assist for match winner Man City: Scored equaliser

Scored equaliser Brighton: Assist for match winner

Assist for match winner Sheffield United: Scored match winner

When the pressure is at boiling point, it’s Mac Allister’s calmness that is guiding Liverpool to the results they need in this title race – long may it continue!

