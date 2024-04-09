Liverpool defender’s season all but over after injury in “hectic” loan

Liverpool defender Luke Chambers‘ impressive loan spell at Wigan is all but over, with the 19-year-old sidelined with an injury for most of April.

Chambers has been one of the standout performers among Liverpool’s 20 loanees this season, having made the move to League One in January.

Starting 15 of his 16 appearances for Wigan, he has shown his versatility by operating at centre-back, left-back and wing-back, assisting twice.

But after missing Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Port Vale, it was revealed that Chambers has sustained a muscle injury after a “hectic” spell.

The injury, according to manager Shaun Maloney, will rule the teenager out until “the very last game of the season.”

That means Chambers will miss the next three games against Charlton (Tuesday), Lincoln City (Saturday) and Portsmouth (April 20), with a chance of returning against Bristol Rovers (April 27).

“Luke’s had a very hectic few weeks, and we’ve been trying to manage him as best we can,” Maloney told the Wigan Observer.

“Unfortunately I don’t think he’ll be back until the very last game of the season.”

With Wigan sitting 13th, with no chance of reaching the playoffs and needing a point to mathematically guarantee safety, their season will not be extended beyond April 27.

There is a chance that Chambers has already played his last game, which will come as a disappointment given his impact under Maloney.

It was only last week that the manager had lauded his young loanee’s ability and development since making the switch from Liverpool.

“I’ve been really impressed with Luke, he’s had a brilliant loan,” Maloney said.

“I’ve loved his personality, he’s literally thrown himself into any position I’ve asked him to do. He’s been flat out, 100 percent.

“To make it really simple, we signed him in January and he’s made our starting XI better. For a youngster to do that, it’s full credit to him.”

Chambers is expected to return to Liverpool’s first-team setup for pre-season with a new manager to impress – though Xabi Alonso’s commitment to Bayer Leverkusen could be viewed as a blow.

Alonso had attempted to take Chambers on loan last summer, which showed his interest in the England U20 international, but he will instead look to catch the eye of another coach.

Whether that is Ruben Amorim or a different candidate entirely, he has certainly shown he has the potential to step up at Anfield in the future.