BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Thursday, December 14, 2023: Liverpool's (L-R) Luke Chambers, James McConnell, Calum Scanlon during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 6 game between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  

Liverpool defender’s season all but over after injury in “hectic” loan

Liverpool defender Luke Chambers‘ impressive loan spell at Wigan is all but over, with the 19-year-old sidelined with an injury for most of April.

Chambers has been one of the standout performers among Liverpool’s 20 loanees this season, having made the move to League One in January.

Starting 15 of his 16 appearances for Wigan, he has shown his versatility by operating at centre-back, left-back and wing-back, assisting twice.

But after missing Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Port Vale, it was revealed that Chambers has sustained a muscle injury after a “hectic” spell.

The injury, according to manager Shaun Maloney, will rule the teenager out until “the very last game of the season.”

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 5, 2023: Liverpool's Luke Chambers during the English Football League Trophy Round of 32 match between Bradford City AFC and Liverpool FC Under-21's at Valley Parade. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Propaganda)

That means Chambers will miss the next three games against Charlton (Tuesday), Lincoln City (Saturday) and Portsmouth (April 20), with a chance of returning against Bristol Rovers (April 27).

“Luke’s had a very hectic few weeks, and we’ve been trying to manage him as best we can,” Maloney told the Wigan Observer.

“Unfortunately I don’t think he’ll be back until the very last game of the season.”

With Wigan sitting 13th, with no chance of reaching the playoffs and needing a point to mathematically guarantee safety, their season will not be extended beyond April 27.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 26, 2023: Liverpool's Luke Chambers during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 3 game between Liverpool FC and Toulouse FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There is a chance that Chambers has already played his last game, which will come as a disappointment given his impact under Maloney.

It was only last week that the manager had lauded his young loanee’s ability and development since making the switch from Liverpool.

“I’ve been really impressed with Luke, he’s had a brilliant loan,” Maloney said.

“I’ve loved his personality, he’s literally thrown himself into any position I’ve asked him to do. He’s been flat out, 100 percent.

“To make it really simple, we signed him in January and he’s made our starting XI better. For a youngster to do that, it’s full credit to him.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's Luke Chambers after the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Chambers is expected to return to Liverpool’s first-team setup for pre-season with a new manager to impress – though Xabi Alonso’s commitment to Bayer Leverkusen could be viewed as a blow.

Alonso had attempted to take Chambers on loan last summer, which showed his interest in the England U20 international, but he will instead look to catch the eye of another coach.

Whether that is Ruben Amorim or a different candidate entirely, he has certainly shown he has the potential to step up at Anfield in the future.

