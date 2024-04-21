Liverpool Women will finish the weekend level on points with Man United in fourth place, thanks to the Reds’ 1-0 win at Bristol City in the Women’s Super League.

Bristol City 0-1 Liverpool Women

Women’s Super League (19), Ashton Gate

April 20, 2024

Goals: Hobinger 13′

Travelling to Ashton Gate, Liverpool were favourites against the WSL’s bottom-placed side, Bristol City.

What followed was a professional performance by Matt Beard’s side, as Marie Hobinger’s early strike proved the difference between the teams.

Perfectly placed into the bottom corner from Marie Höbinger ?#BarclaysWSL @LiverpoolFCW pic.twitter.com/gFANC00Pyu — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) April 20, 2024

In reality, Liverpool should have scored more and barring a late bout of pressure from Bristol, the Reds were comfortable throughout.

While the one-goal lead made the result feel in danger towards the end, it was refreshing to see Liverpool go away to a team they should beat and win.

Last season, this could have been a stumbling block that Liverpool faltered at. Their trip to last year’s basement dwellers, Reading, resulted in a 3-3 draw.

During the whole 2022/23 campaign, Liverpool failed to win a single WSL away game, whereas they have five away victories this season with one away trip to play.

One of the key figures in the Reds’ progression has been midfielder Hobinger.

Signed from FC Zurich in the summer, the Austrian has added goalscoring threat to Beard’s midfield and it was her pristine finish from the edge of the box that won the match on Saturday.

Her fifth goal of the season was followed by a succession of chances, including one that saw Sophie Roman Haug put the ball in the net only for it to be ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Hobinger then almost doubled the lead in the second half with her right foot, hitting the post from 25 yards out.

As the match went on, Liverpool ‘keeper Teagan Micah was called into action more frequently, but the backline held out to move onto 32 points from 19 matches.

Beard and his team face a much tougher test next time out as they host Chelsea at Prenton Park, who have just beaten Barcelona 1-0 at the Nou Camp in their Champions League semi-final first leg.

Liverpool Women: Micah; Parry (Daniels 71′), Fisk, Clark, Hinds (Koivisto, 58); Nagano, Kearns, Hobinger (Holland 58′); Kiernan (Bonner, 46), Enderby (Lawley 71′), Roman Haug

Subs not used: Laws, Leath

Next match: Chelsea (H) – Women’s Super League – May 1, 7pm (BST)