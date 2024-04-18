★ PREMIUM
BERGAMO, ITALY - Thursday, April 18, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after missing a chance during the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg match between BC Atalanta and Liverpool FC at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans dismay at "woeful" Europa League exit as "tragic ending" nears for Klopp  

Liverpool fans dismay at “woeful” Europa League exit as “tragic ending” nears for Klopp

Liverpool won 1-0 away at Atalanta but went out of the Europa League on Thursday, following yet another disappointing performance.

The Reds knew a miracle was needed in Italy and they made the perfect start when Mohamed Salah converted an early penalty.

Liverpool’s performance petered out horribly in the second half, however, with a lack of quality and belief on show as they bowed out of Europe.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to a poor attempt at a comeback on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

“The players should ve embarrassed. That was shocking. This teams got nothing left.”

– Neil Bushell on Facebook

“Everyone seems burnt out. We need a bigger squad with less injuries”

– Red across the ocean in This Is Anfield’s comments

“Now we can focus 100% on losing the league”

– Marvin Rubio on Facebook

“I have no confidence that this team and Klopp can win any games left! Such a tragic ending. We haven’t scored in open play in how many games now? It is going to be a bloodbath!”

– E.G. in This Is Anfield’s comments

This was another concerning performance by Liverpool, who gave themselves a great opportunity after a perfect start but fizzled out badly.

The lack of ability, belief and game management on show in the second half was alarming – you never felt they truly believed they would go through.

It is now time for Liverpool to focus on Sunday’s trip to Fulham but, in truth, it is hard to see them winning all six remaining Premier League matches this season.

The Jurgen Klopp era is ending and it’s painful to watch.

