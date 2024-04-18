Liverpool won 1-0 away at Atalanta but went out of the Europa League on Thursday, following yet another disappointing performance.

The Reds knew a miracle was needed in Italy and they made the perfect start when Mohamed Salah converted an early penalty.

Liverpool’s performance petered out horribly in the second half, however, with a lack of quality and belief on show as they bowed out of Europe.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to a poor attempt at a comeback on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Wonder what happened to ‘do it for Klopp’. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) April 18, 2024

Literally played the ball round our back 5 all game … should’ve just let the kids get the experience if this was the game plan — chef dave critchley (@DaveJCritchley) April 18, 2024

This has been a staggering ending. Almost can't believe the lack of intensity. This lot aren't winning the last six league games, I'm afraid. May do well to win four of them. Kills me to say it. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 18, 2024

So disappointingly meek from Liverpool. The antithesis of a Klopp team. Flat and slow. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 18, 2024

We’ve just completely run out of steam, but the damage was done last week really. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) April 18, 2024

“The players should ve embarrassed. That was shocking. This teams got nothing left.”

– Neil Bushell on Facebook

“Everyone seems burnt out. We need a bigger squad with less injuries”

– Red across the ocean in This Is Anfield’s comments

If LFC had anything about them they’d refund every person that went that game cos the players didn’t turn up, why should fans. Utterly pathetic. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) April 18, 2024

Salah scores that chance and it’s a different game. Second half lacklustre, sloppy and way too forced. A season of promise just delivering a whimper. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 18, 2024

Dreadful. Thought at 1-0 early doors we’d go at them again and again. It’s like we gave up on about 60. — George Reid (@reid1892) April 18, 2024

Just the two shots in the second half for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/kI35tmS2yy — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) April 18, 2024

No effort, no desire just poor all round from Liverpool. Gutted it’s ended for Klopp like this — Kauser Soze (@NinaKauser) April 18, 2024

“Now we can focus 100% on losing the league”

– Marvin Rubio on Facebook

“I have no confidence that this team and Klopp can win any games left! Such a tragic ending. We haven’t scored in open play in how many games now? It is going to be a bloodbath!”

– E.G. in This Is Anfield’s comments

Four consecutive games without scoring a goal from open play. Scary stuff. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 18, 2024

That second half was absolutely woeful. Players feeling sorry for themselves and the subs didn’t look up for it at all. #LFC #ATALIV — Ben Pescod (@benpescodjourno) April 18, 2024

Awful to think about this as Jürgen’s last European game. THIS. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) April 18, 2024

Waste of everybody’s energy that game- the 18s should have gone and nobody can tell me otherwise. If we play like the we have in the second half against Fulham then we are in bother. Well done to Atalanta – fully deserved — Paul Senior ? (@PaulSenior1) April 18, 2024

We’re out of gas. Just no idea tactically, missing easy chances, defending poorly. Everything that could have gone wrong has. Rough one. — J Connors (@Joe_Connors81) April 18, 2024

This was another concerning performance by Liverpool, who gave themselves a great opportunity after a perfect start but fizzled out badly.

The lack of ability, belief and game management on show in the second half was alarming – you never felt they truly believed they would go through.

It is now time for Liverpool to focus on Sunday’s trip to Fulham but, in truth, it is hard to see them winning all six remaining Premier League matches this season.

The Jurgen Klopp era is ending and it’s painful to watch.