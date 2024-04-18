Liverpool had one fixture subject to change dependent on whether Arsenal progressed to the next round of the Champions League, but their quarter-final exit has locked in the Reds’ run-in.

The Reds have only six games remaining in their Premier League season and sit two points behind leaders Man City and below the Gunners on goal difference.

There is still time for twists and turns, but at least Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool supporters can now cement their fixture plans following Arsenal‘s 3-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

Up until the Gunners’ exit from the competition, there was a possibility that Liverpool’s trip to West Ham on April 27 would need to be rearranged from Saturday to Sunday.

Had Arsenal progressed and asked to play their semi-final first leg on Tuesday, April 30, the Reds would have seen their trip to the London Stadium kick off at 2pm on Sunday, April 28.

But thanks to Joshua Kimmich’s goal at the Allianz Arena, which inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Mikel Arteta’s side, it is another 12.30pm start for Liverpool against West Ham.

It means Liverpool can plan accordingly and supporters do not have to change travel plans with close to only a week’s notice – however, it does leave a small turnaround between away games.

Klopp will take his side to Goodison Park on Wednesday, April 24, for an evening kickoff, and just under 65 hours after the final whistle they will be kicking off against the Hammers.

Klopp may have preferred the West Ham fixture being rescheduled, but at least the final six league games are now set in stone – and that includes four away matches and only two at Anfield.

There is still a title to fight, for but Liverpool will need to rediscover their form if they are to take it to the final day after taking only four points from the last three league fixtures.

Liverpool’s final 6 league games