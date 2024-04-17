With Liverpool needing to overturn last week’s 3-0 defeat to Atalanta, Jurgen Klopp may need to make changes with his team in poor form.

The match in Bergamo will require a balancing act from Klopp. Liverpool need attacking intent from the off if they are to score enough goals, but they can ill afford to to concede first again.

We know Conor Bradley isn’t available due to the ankle injury he sustained against Crystal Palace, but Trent Alexander-Arnold could be able to make his first start since February 10.

Among those that trained on Wednesday ahead of the match were Jayden Danns, Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Stefan Bajcetic, who are all available for selection.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up.

Liverpool’s XI vs. Atalanta

The manager has a a big decision to make in attack.

Neither Mo Salah nor Darwin Nunez have been in good form of late, and Cody Gakpo will think himself worthy of a start given his recent strong performances from the bench.

Diogo Jota is also in the mix to play and Liverpool could throw caution to the wind by starting the No. 20.

Like Gakpo, Harvey Elliott has been helping to push Liverpool on in the latter stages of games, and could well start this game with Wataru Endo out of form.

Here are the likely calls that Klopp makes:

Ibrahima Konate keeps his place despite a poor showing vs. Crystal Palace

Nunez is dropped to the bench having scored one goal in his last six games

Elliott is rewarded for good performances as a substitute, with Endo rested

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Gomez; Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Diaz

While plenty of supporters are calling for changes, particularly in the midfield and forward line, Klopp could stick to his guns and give his go-to men a last chance to prove themselves.

With Andy Robertson excelling in the last couple of matches down the left, and Bradley out injured, the manager may choose to throw Alexander-Arnold straight back in as part of an extremely attacking outfit.

We know that, over the last year, Klopp has liked the balance of having one wide full-back and one inverted full-back, a role Alexander-Arnold is by far the best at playing in the squad.

Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai make up the midfield three

With goals needed, Jarell Quansah plays due to his quality on the ball

Salah, Nunez and Luis Diaz remain in attack, with Klopp ready to change at half time if needed

Here’s how this alternate team would look:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

While supporters are expecting Liverpool to fly out of the blocks, it would be advisable for the Reds to take caution – one wrong move and the tie is over.

Restraint would be required from the Reds if they were to score an early goal – they can’t show naivety if they are to successfully come from behind.

If they get to 40 minutes and it is still 0-0, they need to keep their cool and patience. Remember, anything is possible.