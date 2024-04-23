Jurgen Klopp insisted his changes at Fulham were no ‘gamble’, and now he is set for more as Liverpool make their final trip to Goodison Park under his tutelage in another must-win clash.

With only two wins in seven visits across Stanley Park, Klopp will be under no illusion as to the challenge that awaits his side on Wednesday evening.

Even if there are 44 points and 14 places between Liverpool and Everton in the table, this fixture more often than not ends in a draw, but that result does nothing for the Reds’ lingering title hopes.

A confidence-boosting win at Fulham was needed, and now Liverpool must win their first Goodison derby since 2021.

But how many changes could Klopp make?

Team news

Liverpool’s injury list now only contains a handful of names but, unfortunately, another name was re-added in the aftermath of the Fulham match:

Diogo Jota sustained hip injury; out for two weeks

Conor Bradley still sidelined; expected return in early May

Klopp says it is likely to be a lineup with “a lot of fresh legs”

Liverpool’s XI vs. Everton

After rotating a number of players who would readily slot straight into the starting lineup over the weekend, we expect to see them straight back in for the derby.

Alexis Mac Allister is the obvious inclusion after 16 minutes off the bench at Craven Cottage, as too is Mohamed Salah – even if he has looked a level below his best in recent weeks.

Ibrahima Konate was rested, and while Everton have injury woes up top, his experience and covering speed could be needed on a typical scrappy night.

The make-up of the forward contingent was set to be interesting, but in light of the Jota news, it could be a more straightforward decision, which may be harsh on Cody Gakpo in this one:

Konate only change to back four, rare but valuable consistency

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai return alongside Endo

Nunez starts after two appearances off the bench

Diaz occupies the left wing opposite Salah

That would see the Reds line up like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

On the other hand, with this the second of three away games in seven days – and the next coming less than 65 hours after the final whistle – Klopp could make alternative moves.

For one, Andy Robertson – who has looked in good nick – could be in need of a break after 269 minutes in the last week, meaning Joe Gomez earns his place back in the side.

With Dominik Szoboszlai still looking out of sorts, Curtis Jones could be preferred alongside Endo and Mac Allister for further midfield control.

And while Darwin Nunez is the creator of chaos, Gakpo may, again, be rewarded for his recent form:

Gomez starts at left-back after three games out of the XI

Jones joins Mac Allister and Endo in midfield

Gakpo in the central forward role, selected ahead of Nunez

Those tweaks look like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Klopp clearly has quite a few options at his disposal and will have a strong bench either way, should he need it – let’s hope for our sanity he doesn’t!

This will be another cagey affair with so much at stake for both sides, so Liverpool will need to be patient. Here’s hoping Klopp ends his Merseyside derby career how it started, with a win.