There were bad performances across the board in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, with Andy Robertson the best of a bad bunch.

The Reds suffered a disastrous loss at Anfield on Sunday, with Eberechi Eze’s goal proving to be the difference between the two sides.

It was another flat showing from a Liverpool side who have had a shocking week, and it’s now hard to see them going all the way in the Premier League title race.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

As was the case against Atalanta on Thursday, this was a match to focus on the poorest performers.

Curtis Jones (4.1) and Mohamed Salah (4.1) shared the lowest score at Anfield, with both horribly short of their best.

Jones’ one-on-one miss summed up a below-par showing from the 23-year-old, who has not looked himself since returning from injury.

Exactly the same applies to Salah in that respect, with the Echo‘s Ian Doyle saying he was “off the pace” throughout the contest.

According to the ratings, Wataru Endo (4.2) was only just behind his two team-mates as the worst player, as the Japanese produced a tired, messy showing at the heart of the midfield.

TIA’s Henry Jackson wondered if “the weeks do appear to be taking their toll” on Endo, in what was a “shocking” 45 minutes before being replaced.

It was another bad day for Darwin Nunez (4.3), too, who was a frustrating watch leading the line.

Tom Maston of GOAL felt the Uruguayan was “abysmal when the ball eventually reached him,” and FotMob noted that he completed just 67 percent of his passes.

The highest score went to Robertson (6.9), who did his best to create a spark, being described as the Reds’ best player in the first half “by some distance.”