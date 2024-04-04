Curtis Jones could make his return from injury against Sheffield United, ahead of another big night at Anfield in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side host the league’s bottom-placed team on Thursday evening, in what on paper looks like a routine victory.

Pressure can do funny things to teams, however, and Liverpool must be fully focused and get the job done.

The injury problems that dogged the Reds so much earlier in the season are now easing, with key figures returning all the time.

The biggest positive is that Jones is “in full training and is in contention” after recovering from an ankle issue, having not featured since the 4-1 win at Brentford in February.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Sheffield United:

Jones’ return is the main story to emerge ahead of the game, but Andy Robertson is also fit again after recovering from an injury sustained on international duty.

Ibrahima Konate is in contention after being on the bench against Brighton, but starting him could still be a risk ahead of Man United.

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are all still missing, but their respective returns are edging closer.

The trio are expected to be “in parts of team training” next week, while Stefan Bajcetic will rejoin full training at the same time.

Wataru Endo has emerged as a doubt for Thursday, though, after picking up a knock vs. Brighton.

Meanwhile, we are unlikely to see Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak again this season, even though the former is running again.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Sheffield United

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Nallo, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Endo*, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Koumas, Gordon, Danns

* Doubt