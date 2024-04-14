Liverpool will hope to avoid repeating an unwanted record at home to Crystal Palace, as Mohamed Salah aims to continue his brilliance against London clubs.

The Reds host the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, knowing how essential it is to bounce back from an awful 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League.

Liverpool last went three games without a win in all competitions in April 2023, going five matches without tasting victory during that period.

They last failed to score in consecutive matches in March 2023, failing to find the net away to Bournemouth and Real Madrid.

Not since March 2021 have Liverpool failed to score in back-to-back Anfield games, in a run of three outings played behind closed doors.

They last didn’t score in consecutive home games with fans in the ground in January 2016, against Stoke in the League Cup and West Ham in the FA Cup.

Can Salah down another London team?

In the win at Palace last December, Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal in all competitions, becoming the fifth man to achieve the feat.

It was also the 31-year-old’s 150th career Premier League goal.

Against London clubs, Salah has scored 50 goals in 84 games.

Salah has scored eight goals in 11 appearances against Palace – only Sadio Mane has scored more against today’s opponents.

The Senegalese netted 10 times in as many matches against them.

Liverpool dominant in the fixture

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 13 Premier League meetings with Palace, winning 11 and drawing two.

In those 13 top-flight encounters, the Reds have conceded eight goals and kept seven clean sheets, also scoring 33 times.

In the Premier League, Liverpool have won 19 games against the Eagles, with five draws and five losses coming their way. Nine of those victories have come at Anfield, with two draws and three defeats.

Meanwhile, the Reds are undefeated in the league against London opposition at Anfield in the last 34 games with fans present.

That’s since they were beaten 2-1 in April 2017 by Palace.

Palace in poor form heading to Anfield

Away from home this season, Palace have won three of their 16 league games, keeping a clean sheet in each.

The trio of victories came at Sheffield United (1-0), Man United (1-0) and Burnley (2-0).

Palace have only won one of the last nine league fixtures – a 3-0 home victory over Burnley – and they have kept just one clean sheet in the last 20 league games, against the Clarets in February.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 23, Nunez 18, Gakpo 14, Jota 14, Diaz 13, Szoboszlai 7, Mac Allister 6, own goals 6, Jones 5, Van Dijk 4, Elliott 3, Gravenberch 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Danns 2, Endo 2, Bradley 1, Clark 1, Koumas 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1

Crystal Palace: Mateta 10, Edouard 8, Eze 6, Olise 6, J.Ayew 4, Andersen 2, Lerma 1, Mitchell 1, Richards 1, Schlupp 1