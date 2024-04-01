Mohamed Salah made it 16 goals for the Premier League season with his winner vs. Brighton, equalling a feat only managed by Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

Salah took time to find his feet, but eventually landed the killer blow with his low finish to seal a 2-1 victory over Brighton.

With Man City and Arsenal drawing 0-0 later on Sunday, it pushed Liverpool two points clear at the top as they aim to sign off on Jurgen Klopp‘s reign with a second Premier League title.

Already cemented as an all-time great, Salah further underlined this with his 25th goal contribution in the English top flight for a seventh consecutive season.

Only Salah, Shearer and Henry have done so since the Premier League‘s inception in 1992, with all three scoring or assisting at least 25 goals combined for seven campaigns in a row.

Most Premier League seasons with 25+ goal contributions: Mo Salah – 7?

Thierry Henry – 7?

Thierry Henry – 7?

Alan Shearer – 7?

That means the Egyptian has an opportunity to go one better next season, in what is currently contracted as his last with Liverpool.

In total, Salah has 153 goals and 68 assists in 241 league games for Liverpool, averaging a goal contribution every 91 minutes.

The 31-year-old also broke a personal record on Sunday, with his 12 shots on goal against Brighton the most he has ever attempted in a Premier League fixture.

Per Opta, it was also the most by any Liverpool player in the league since records began in 2003/04, and the most by a Premier League player since Zlatan Ibrahimovic (also 12) in 2016.

12 – Mo Salah had 12 shots v Brighton, his most ever in a Premier League game, the most on record (from 2003-04) by a Liverpool player in a match in the competition, and the most by any player in the top-flight since Zlatan Ibrahimovic v Burnley in October 2016 (12).

According to LFCHistory, Salah now has more goals and assists against Brighton (16) than he has against all but two other clubs he has faced during his time at Liverpool.

Only against Man City and Man United (both 17) has the forward directly contributed to more goals.

It was far from a vintage display from Salah, but it was another decisive one as he clinched three points that could prove the difference in the title race.

With 22 goals in all competitions this season, he is now five clear of Darwin Nunez (17), with the Uruguayan (14) the only player to assist more than his 13.