Mo Salah has named who he thinks are Liverpool’s two most-underrated players, but he admits he is not sure if fans will agree.

As one of the Reds’ longest-serving players and part of the leadership group, Salah is someone to listen to in the squad.

Being a player of supreme talent, he holds influence over supporters and has now named two players he thinks should be rated more highly among supporters.

Speaking in a television interview this week, the Egyptian was asked who he thinks in the current squad is underrated and maybe don’t get enough praise from fans.

“It’s difficult but to be fair,” he said, as he considered the question. “Ali gets credit a lot, which is good, they deserve it – don’t get me wrong. Virg gets credit; Trent and Robbo, they get credit.”

He then added that he thinks the two most-underrated players are Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, saying: “I think Darwin and Cody.

“Cody doesn’t get credit from the fans. I don’t know if they agree [with me].”

Gakpo being named may come as a surprise to supporters given his recent run of ineffectual performances. However, Salah plays with the Dutch international in training and will more regularly see the talent he possesses.

It is easy to forget how widely praised he was during his first few months at the club, in which he looked like Roberto Firmino‘s replacement as a false No. 9.

This season, though, he has frustrated at times but actually has a decent record with 13 goals and five assists so far.

An attribute supporters would like to see him add to his game is intensity in key moments of the match. This is something the other man named by Salah, Nunez, doesn’t lack.

The Uruguayan is certainly not underrated by Liverpool supporters, as the Kop constantly chant his name, but there is a perception that fans of other clubs and the wider media don’t see his qualities clearly.

That has arguably changed over the last few months, with it becoming more evident to pundits how key he is to Liverpool’s play, allowing the Reds to stretch teams in behind.

Of course, his finishing is still a point of contention, as is his tendency to stray offside unnecessarily, but at 24 years old he is always improving.

