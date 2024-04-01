Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton made it a brilliant Easter Sunday for Liverpool supporters at Anfield. We’ve put together four things you may have missed.

The Reds are two points clear at the top of the Premier League and looking in good shape with key players soon to return from injury lay-offs.

Supporters enjoyed the win, but amid the celebrations and events of the day, you may have missed some bits from the match.

Here are four things we spotted in Liverpool 2-1 Brighton…

Don’t mess with Van Dijk

At one point in the first half, Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke found himself entangled with Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool were getting set to defend a free-kick.

It looked like Van Hecke was using underhand methods in an attempt to block Van Dijk as he was preparing to get in position. Liverpool’s captain took offence to this.

Van Dijk rarely loses his composure on the pitch but he came close here as he very briefly squared up to his compatriot before regaining his cool and refocussing.

The Reds’ No. 4 isn’t someone you want to be going head to head with – he looked like he could have punched Van Hecke here!

A lucky ballboy

Darwin Nunez sees fan begging for his shirt, gives it to the ball boy instead. They're learning. pic.twitter.com/RElRlkJR3l — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) March 31, 2024

As usual at Anfield, there were a smattering of homemade signs asking for players’ shirts, something that divides opinion among fans.

To the liking of many, Darwin Nunez saw somebody in the crowd with a sign but decided to instead gift his shirt to a nearby ballboy while looking over at the crowd.

Is right.

A record crowd

On Sunday, Anfield hosted its biggest-ever crowd for a league match, with the official attendance figure standing at 60,061.

This is down to the opening of the new Anfield Road Stand as it edges closer to being completely finished.

The record attendance at Anfield in all competitions is 61,905, recorded in 1952 against Wolves in the FA Cup, back when most of the stadium was standing room only.

Two wingers in the bath

It was another excellent display from Luis Diaz as he continued to prove many of his doubters wrong. Meanwhile, Mo Salah was below his best, but still scored the deciding goal.

Not a bad day’s work for the pair who enjoyed a bath after the game, and took this selfie for us to see on Salah’s Instagram story.