Liverpool know the importance of victory over Crystal Palace this weekend, but Eagles fans know a thing or two about damaging a Reds title charge.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men host the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, looking to go three points clear of Arsenal before their home clash with Aston Villa.

Liverpool are strong favourites to get the better of Palace, who sit 14th in the Premier League table, but they must display more ruthlessness than of late and respond to Thursday’s capitulation.

With the match not too far away, Henry Jackson spoke to Palace supporter and opposition fan regular Robbie Scotcher (@RobbieScotcher) to preview a vital game for the Reds, in particular.

Since we last spoke in December, have things got better or worse?

It’s not been a great season for Crystal Palace overall.

We have rarely seen our best players on the pitch and we will most probably end up with the lowest points tally we’ve had in the Premier League.

We could still get relegated!

Oliver Glasner is starting to make a difference after replacing Roy Hodgson, but I think most Palace fans want this season to end, hopefully with us still in the division.

How has Glasner started overall? How is he different to Hodgson?

Glasner has walked into the same problems Hodgson had. We have a very light squad – for us to lose Doucoure, Olise, Eze, Guehi and Johnstone is massive.

But you can see the difference – the first half against Man City was the best we’ve played in a long time.

The focus is on the team, instead of relying on individual moments of brilliance. There is a different formation and the players seem fitter.

I have huge respect for Roy, but Glasner will try and win at the weekend, whereas Roy would just try not to lose.

Who have been Palace’s best and worst players this season?

Most recently Mateta has been a standout – he’s a real handful. Anderson has played well, too, especially with all the changes around him.

Munoz and Wharton came in January and both have made a big impact.

I really like Wharton, he has a great eye for a pass and is full of energy. He will be important on Sunday.

With the change of formation, it has been great to see Mitchell and Munoz overlapping and getting into more forward positions.

Everyone has stepped up since Glasner came in.

How do you assess Liverpool’s title hopes?

All three teams are brilliant and they could all win it. I think there will be a few ups and downs before the end.

The Man United result must have been frustrating and the Everton game could be huge – it could be the last derby at Goodison!

I don’t see you losing in the last four games and I think all three teams will lose at least one game before the end.

Managing emotion could be difficult, but Liverpool on form are unstoppable. The pace of their game is ridiculous.

The Reds winning the title would be a fitting ending to the Klopp era.

Who would you like to see win the league?

Not City!

As for Sunday, where will the key battles take place?

Palace might see some changes in the lineup on Sunday with the emphasis on trying to compete in the midfield.

We could see Eze, who has not been in form, start on the bench, while Olise has been training for a few weeks and will feature.

Liverpool have match-winners all over the pitch and I would imagine Anfield will be making the most of Klopp before he leaves, so will be full of voice.

We will have to play out of our skin to get a result.

We haven’t had a good time against Klopp sides, but we are a different prospect under Glasner, and as mentioned, we will try to win.

I think the key will be containing your midfield and trying to turn it into a bit of a scrap – try to make you forget to play football.

If you could only have one Liverpool player at Palace, who would it be and why?

Joseph Dave Gomez, because he’s from south London.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

Liverpool 2-2 Palace. Just let me dream.