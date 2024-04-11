Following a unanimous decision, the Premier League will introduce semi-automated offside technology for the 2024/25 season, a significant change in tune over the last year.

The semi-automated system is already in use by FIFA and UEFA, but Premier League clubs have been resistant to its introduction until now.

Perhaps the number of errors in the current process finally made them see sense, as the topflight has now confirmed it will be in use from next season.

However, they do state that it is not expected to be operational until “one of the autumn international breaks.”

The technology uses limb-tracking technology to determine if a player is offside or not and will speed up a process which has been known to take an unnecessary amount of time.

The Premier League will use the same cameras and software that UEFA uses in the Champions League and assistant referees will be informed of the technology’s decision via their earpiece.

It is a change that has been desperately needed after several controversial incidents this season, most notably against Luis Diaz at Tottenham – helping to reduce the chances of another ‘significant human error’.

The Premier League‘s statement on the decision reads:

At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting today, clubs unanimously agreed to the introduction of Semi-Automated Offside Technology. The new system will be used for the first time in the Premier League next season, and it is anticipated the technology will be ready to be introduced after one of the autumn international breaks. The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.

About time, right?