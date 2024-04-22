Ryan Gravenberch‘s first Premier League goal came in the 33rd game of the season, but it continued a telling record following Liverpool’s midfield makeover.

It has been a slow campaign for Gravenberch, who made his 20th start for Liverpool in Sunday’s 3-1 win at Fulham amid speculation over a move to Turkey.

Whether those rumours are to be believed or not is unclear, but the Dutchman showed up with an excellent goal from the edge of the box to make it 2-1 at Craven Cottage for a crucial win in the title race.

The goal was Gravenberch’s first in the Premier League, coming in his 22nd appearance, adding to two previous efforts in the Europa League and one in the FA Cup.

Incredibly, that four-goal haul means he has become the fourth midfielder this season to exceed Liverpool’s top-scoring midfielder from last term.

Curtis Jones managed three goals in 2022/23, while only two of Harvey Elliott‘s five for the campaign came when played in midfield.

Stefan Bajcetic (one) was the only other player to score from midfield; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Thiago and Naby Keita all blanked, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s sole strike came as a left winger.

Now, Gravenberch joins Dominik Szoboszlai (seven), Alexis Mac Allister (six) and Jones (five) in improving on last season’s paltry contribution.

While it has been a difficult run for Liverpool of late, this vindicates a decisive transfer window that saw them spend almost £150 million to revamp their midfield.

Fabinho and Henderson were sold to Saudi Arabia, while Milner, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain were all released, and though Thiago has remained, he has barely played.

The addition of goals from midfield has helped lighten the load on the forward line – with even Wataru Endo chipping in twice from the No. 6 role.

Speaking to LFCTV after the game, Gravenberch admitted he was “very happy” to finally net in the Premier League.

“I got the ball from Harvey, and soon as I took the first touch I knew already that I wanted to shoot,” he explained.

“When it goes in, it’s nice if it goes in off the post! So yeah, I’m very happy with my first Premier League goal.”

The 21-year-old added: “For us, it was important. We are out of Europe and we had to get confidence again.

“We win today, so that gives us an extra boost.”