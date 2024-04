It has been a busy day of Liverpool news, with a major update on Mo Salah‘s future and some positive news on Andy Robertson‘s fitness.

Mo Salah expected to stay

With Jurgen Klopp leaving in the summer, some supporters assumed Salah would be on his way out too.

However, This Is Anfield understands that the club’s current expectation is that he will be staying for at least another year.

With the Egyptian’s contract set to expire in 2025, new sporting director Richard Hughes “will lead talks on a fresh deal for Salah before the forward’s contract ends,” according to the Times‘ Paul Joyce.

This would make sense as the Reds seek to avoid losing Salah on a free transfer. If they were to sell him this summer, Liverpool would likely raise over £100 million from a move to Saudi Arabia.

At 31 years old, the winger is still in top physical condition, but his form has been poor since returning injured from the Africa Cup of Nations. Hopefully, a good post-season break can refresh Liverpool’s No. 11.

3 things today

On the topic of Salah, a new angle has emerged showing his touchline disagreement with Klopp – we’ll leave you to draw your own conclusions from the incident

Having been at the London Stadium on Sunday, defender Lutsharel Geertruida has been linked again to Liverpool – De Telegraaf say Feyenoord are “already expecting his departure”

Journalist Jonathan Northcroft reported Feyenoord analyst and technical advisor Etienne Reijnen will join Liverpool, along with Arne Slot and at least two other backroom staff

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool “have signed all documents” for Slot to become the new head coach, wrote Fabrizio Romano – expect to see a statement from Feyenoord this week

Despite limping out of the London Stadium, Andy Robertson is fit and “did not even need scans,” according to the Mail – positive injury news, for once!

The documentary currently being filmed about Klopp’s last few months in charge is still to be picked up by a broadcaster, reported the Athletic – can’t say we’re excited for it, to be honest

Latest chat from elsewhere

The Premier League have agreed, in principle, a spending cap limited to five times the TV earnings of the bottom club ( Martyn Ziegler) – wonder why Man City, Man Utd and Aston Villa all voted against while Chelsea abstained?

Thiago Silva has said in a tearful announcement that he will leave Chelsea at the end of the season

The cumulative attendance for both the Women’s Super League and the Women’s Championship has passed one million for the 2023-24 season – the previous WSL record of 689,297 was broken in March (BBC Sport)

Video of the day and match of the night

Ahead of Liverpool Women’s big game against Chelsea on Wednesday at Prenton Park, Sam Millne went down to Melwood for an exclusive chat with Matt Beard.

We also caught up with Gemma Bonner who is about to make a club-record 150th Liverpool Women appearance.

Match of the night is Preston vs. Leicester, at 8pm (BST) on Sky Sports Football. The confirmed Championship winners take on a Preston squad featuring ex-Reds Ben Woodburn, Liam Millar and Layton Stewart.

Elsewhere, Barcelona play Valencia at the same time on La Liga TV – perhaps a night to skip the televised football!