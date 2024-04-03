Thiago is no longer in Liverpool as he focuses on his recovery from a persistent injury, with the midfielder expecting offers from the Middle East this summer.

While his contract is due to expire at the end of the season, Thiago has already played his last game for Liverpool – and, it would seem, may have departed early.

Reports in Spain, via Relevo, claim the 32-year-old has returned to the country to work with his personal physio, which will have come with permission from the club.

This comes as an ongoing hip issue has already ruled him out of contention for the remainder of the campaign, with Thiago‘s focus now on his long-term fitness.

That is with a view to securing a move elsewhere this summer, when his terms with Liverpool run out.

It is claimed that Thiago is expecting offers from the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar speculated as possible destinations.

His brother, Rafinha, is currently playing for Qatari side Al-Arabi, while the likes of Fabinho, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum have all moved to the Saudi Pro League.

However, Thiago has “not received any formal proposal” at this stage and the midfielder “prioritises recovering before choosing the club in question.”

Thiago was last involved for Liverpool in a brief cameo against Arsenal in February, which proved to be his first and only appearance of the season.

He has rarely been seen at Anfield or the AXA Training Centre since, with the decision likely made at this stage to allow him to get a head-start before his exit.

The hope will be that Thiago returns to Merseyside before the end of the season, of course, with the veteran still deserving a send-off at Anfield.

It will be an emotional evening when Wolves visit on the final day of the Premier League on May 19, with not only Thiago and Joel Matip set to leave, but also Jurgen Klopp and his staff.