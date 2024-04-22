Trent Alexander-Arnold has summed up the motivation going into Wednesday’s Merseyside derby, with Liverpool aware Everton want to end their title hopes.

Liverpool picked up a momentum-boosting win on Sunday at Fulham, but now face a tight turnaround for a trip to Goodison Park in midweek.

It comes at a time when the Reds cannot afford to drop points, as they look to push Man City and Arsenal all the way in the final month of the Premier League.

Everton are in the opposite situation, at risk of relegation amid points deductions and with further sanctions looming, but Sunday brought a 2-0 win over rivals for the drop Nottingham Forest.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the 3-1 victory at Craven Cottage, Alexander-Arnold was asked when the focus would turn to the derby.

“Already, to be honest, already. It’s exciting,” he replied.

“Always when it comes to derbies, football kind of goes out the window. It’s more who wants to win it more.

“They’ll be looking to put an end to our title race and any chance of winning the title this year, and we’ll be looking to put them in a sticky position as well.

“It’s going to come down to who wants to more.

“They’ve got a good result today, we’ve got a good result. It’s two teams that are in decent form, so I’m sure it’ll be a very good game.”

The narrative could not be made simpler for Sky Sports themselves, as they prepare to build up to Wednesday’s 8pm kickoff – the No. 66 has done the hard work for them.

Any slip up would spell an almost certain end to Liverpool’s title fight, though Alexander-Arnold insists the trophy is already Man City‘s to lose.

“I think at this point of the season, the likelihood in our minds is they won’t drop points,” the vice-captain admitted.

“Because from previous seasons that we’ve had against them, they don’t; they don’t drop points at this point in the season.

“But we need to be in a position [to capitalise]. Similar to last week, we kick ourselves, results have gone our way and we haven’t been able to capitalise on it.

“Disappointing last week, so we need to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

“And if – if – something does happen, they drop points, Arsenal drop points, we’re in the best position.

“From now on, it’s five wins from five and that’s the only thing we can expect. That’s all we can really aim for.”