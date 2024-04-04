Virgil van Dijk has given a rallying call to Liverpool fans, saying he wants to see “the city to explode” if the Reds were to win the Premier League.

When Liverpool won the league in 2020, it was a historic occasion, but you couldn’t help feel like something was missing. Of course, that missing ingredient was the supporters.

It wasn’t just fans who missed out, though. The players also recognise the role supporters play and Van Dijk has said that Anfield being full makes the players “want to achieve it even more.”

Speaking to TNT Sports, the captain said: “Obviously we experienced it once without the fans and you know, that on top of you wanting to achieve it again, makes you want to achieve it even more.”

He continued: “I want the fans to be there with us and I want the city to explode when we get that trophy in our hands.”

The scenes when Liverpool did win the league, while COVID-19 restrictions were in place, were spectacular enough. If the Reds were to clinch the title in Jurgen Klopp‘s last game, the city may well become a blanket of red.

“That’s what we fight for; that’s what we fight for since day one after pre-season started; that’s why we put all the hard work in day in, day out; that’s what our sacrifices will hopefully be rewarded [with],” the Dutchman added.

While the supporters are a driving factor in the players’ motivations, Van Dijk explained the manager leaving is also pushing them on.

“Obviously the manager means a lot to me anyway,” the skipper stated.

“I think him making sure that I joined Liverpool Football Club has been something that I’ll never take for granted, and will always be grateful for and what we achieved at the club.

“He also made my dreams come true, you know. It’s special and I’ll always cherish that and we’re definitely going to miss him, but we still have a job to do.

“It’s not that we’re going to try and do this only for him. We do this for ourselves as well; we do this for the fans; we do this for every Liverpool fan around the world.

“But, definitely in the end of the season it will be emotional – let’s make it good emotional.”

If anyone is left doubting the Reds, Van Dijk’s words are surely a catalyst for a change in their state of mind!