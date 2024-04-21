Liverpool are back in Premier League action as they visit Fulham in a must-win match. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

If Liverpool were to win their remaining six matches, they would finish on 89 points. If Man City were to win their remaining seven matches, they would finish with 91 points.

It is simple for the Reds, all they can do now is win their games and hope Man City drop points. That starts with victory at Fulham off the back of an anticlimactic showing against Atalanta.

Fulham beat West Ham in their last game but, in general, their strong early-season form has petered away since Christmas, leaving Liverpool firm favourites for neutrals.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Fulham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the USA Network and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Fulham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

