The first leg of Liverpool’s Europa League quarter-final is upon us, Atalanta are in town and there’s an advantage to obtain before we head to Italy. Here’s how to watch on TV and stream live.

Premier League action has been put on pause as the Reds’ European ambitions take centre stage, and in their way of progressing to the semi-final is Serie A’s Atalanta.

The Italian side’s only other visit to Anfield came in 2020 when games were played behind closed doors, meaning this will be an entirely new experience for them under the lights.

The Reds need a confidence-boosting display and let’s hope we get that tonight. Into these.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 9pm in Bergamo, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Friday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Atalanta is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Atalanta and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Atalanta is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Atalanta is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

