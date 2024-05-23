Jurgen Klopp leaves behind a story of legend at Liverpool, and the statistics do not lie when it comes to what he achieved at Anfield from 2015 to 2024.

The German gave his all at the club for nearly nine years, leading Liverpool to seven major trophies and creating a legacy that will reverberate for generations.

His list of records at Anfield is impressive, which you can see for yourself below!

In dreamland in 2019/20

Liverpool achieved their highest-ever points tally of 99 in a league campaign in 2019/20.

The league title success was achieved with more games to spare than any other title victory in English top-flight history. Liverpool won it with seven games to play.

Liverpool won 32 times during this season – the most they have ever accrued in a single league campaign – and their 14 on the road was a record for a single campaign.

When winning the Premier League, the Reds equalled the highest percentage of wins by any club in a top-flight season – 84.21%.

Jurgen gave 23 players a Liverpool debut in all competitions in 2019/20 – the most of any year in the club’s existence.

Liverpool Football Club’s two longest runs of successive league victories have come under Jurgen – 18 from October 2019-February 2020, and 17 from March-October 2019.

Giving youth a chance

Jurgen has given first-team debuts to 90 players during his time at Anfield – the first being Connor Randall in October 2015; the last Mateusz Musialowski in March 2024.

Six of the Reds’ seven youngest FA Cup scorers have all found the net during the time of Klopp.

The seven youngest starting XI’s ever selected by the club have all been on Jurgen’s watch. The youngest was for the FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town in February 2020, at just 19 years 102 days.

Reliable figures

Klopp used 120 different players in all competitions from a total of 33 nations.

The players who made most appearances are Roberto Firmino (355) and Mo Salah (349).

He has chosen 23 different captains in all his games in charge – Jordan Henderson wore the armband on most occasions (247).

The 56-year-old used 57 different centre-back partnerships in his time with the most popular permutation being Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk – 93 times.

Heavy metal football

Sixty-two different players scored for the club during Klopp’s tenure, with Mo Salah topping the list with 211.

Three of Liverpool’s four best seasons for goalscoring have come under the former Dortmund coach.

They scored 135 in 2017/18 before setting a new club record in 2021/22, netting 147 times. His final season ended with 142.

The Reds’ biggest Premier League home and away victories have come under Jurgen’s watch. They beat Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield in 2022 and defeated Crystal Palace 7-0 in 2020 at Selhurst Park.

Another record broken under Klopp was between April and December 2021, when they scored in 34 successive games in league and cup.

And the records could go on for days…

Klopp led Liverpool to a club record 68 consecutive league match unbeaten at Anfield.

And he holds the record for the club’s longest unbeaten league run at home – it lasted three years and 272 days between 2017 and 2021.

Jurgen has faced 75 different opponents during his time at Anfield. He has failed to defeat only Real Madrid, Sion and Sevilla.

No team has ever done a ‘league double’ over Liverpool during Jurgen’s time at Anfield.

The German has been responsible for three of Liverpool’s four highest ever league points totals, which includes the record tally of 99, accrued in 201/20.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).