Jurgen Klopp was in sensational form as he spoke ahead of Liverpool vs. Tottenham, with the manager clearly ready to tell everyone how he really feels!

Here are the five best bits from Klopp’s pre-Tottenham press conference…

Perspective on Liverpool’s Champions League spot

First things first, Klopp was asked about Thursday’s news that Liverpool had now guaranteed their place in next season’s Champions League.

While he will not be there to lead them back into Europe’s elite, he was visibly delighted.

“Everybody knew how important it would be to qualify for the Champions League again,” he said.

“That’s what we did, and it’s super important for the future of the club.”

He hasn’t forgiven Simon Hooper!

Sunday brings the reverse fixture from September’s ridiculously controversial 2-1 loss at Tottenham, which featured a disasterclass from referee Simon Hooper.

“I don’t want to make it the biggest subject but I cannot forget the [last] Tottenham game as well, it was just so strange,” Klopp admitted.

“Only the other night was the first time since Tottenham that Simon Hooper was standing next to me for 90 minutes in a game I didn’t enjoy in the first place against Everton.

“I tried to get it out of my head and couldn’t.”

Just wait until Klopp finds out Paul Tierney is referee this time!

“Somebody says ‘Liverpool 12.30’ and the whole room bursts into laughter”

The centrepiece of Klopp’s press conference was his lengthy rant on TV, fixtures and in particular TNT Sports, who have subjected Liverpool to a ridiculous number of 12.30pm kickoffs during his reign.

“That they dare to give Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday 12.30 is a crime. I was actually waiting for Amnesty International to go to them,” he said.

“It’s just somebody who sits there and decides that, and I would like to meet or be part of the meeting where someone says ‘Liverpool 12.30’ and the whole room bursts into laughter, ‘again!’.

“I would like to be there.”

Klopp added: “In the whole world, we have the quickest turnaround between games, that’s absolutely insane.

“But they are still happy to collect subscribers – you can take me off that list!”

A dig at FIFA, for old time’s sake

Given his mood, Klopp was jokingly asked whether he would fancy the job of football administrator after he leaves Liverpool.

“Imagine me becoming FIFA president!” he replied.

“It’s obviously a well-paid job, that’s why they all want to do it. Not the official part of it, obviously, but you can make a living off it, it looks like.

“I don’t think I will spend my lifetime on these kinds of things, because in the end, one person cannot put it right as long as all the rest just watch it and think ‘they will be fine, they earn millions!’.

“[They think]: ‘Let them do that, let them play there, let’s do the first three matchdays in America, all really good ideas’.

“Alone you can change nothing. I probably wouldn’t survive in that sea of sharks!”

“We smashed it!

"?? ??????? ??!" ? ? Sounds like Jurgen Klopp actually enjoyed a press conference for once! pic.twitter.com/uQhugB5mk2 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 3, 2024

Klopp closed off his press conference with a laugh as he headed to a separate room for his briefing with national journalists.

“We smashed it!” he joked.

He certainly did. Klopp in his ‘I’m leaving anyway’ mood may be the best version of Klopp.