There were England call-ups for four Liverpool players on Tuesday, which included two surprises, while Arne Slot spoke for the first time since being confirmed as Reds head coach.

Reds quartet make England’s Euro 2024 squad

It’s not too long until Euro 2024 gets underway, with Andy Robertson‘s Scotland taking on hosts Germany in the opening game on June 14.

On Tuesday, Gareth Southgate named his 33-man preliminary England squad for the tournament, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah all selected.

It is a proud moment for Jones and Quansah, neither of whom have been capped at senior level, with the latter’s selection a particular surprise.

There was no place for Harvey Elliott or Jordan Henderson, however, with the latter enduring a torrid time since leaving Liverpool.

The squad will be cut down to 26 players for the tournament itself, so there is no guarantee that Jones and Quansah will fly to Germany – which may be a good thing from a Liverpool perspective.

Diogo Jota, meanwhile, has been named in Portugal’s squad for the Euros.

Arne Slot has spoken for first time since officially becoming Liverpool head coach – he’s looking forward to managing “one of the biggest clubs in the world”!

Liverpool’s next boss sees Darwin Nunez as a “critical” part of his plans at Liverpool moving forward – his third season needs to be an improved one!

One Liverpool coach is set to stay on as part of Slot’s staff, according to an exclusive from David Lynch. It’s good news for Alisson

Slot has already made a big change to Liverpool’s pre-season plans – the players may not love this, especially Virgil van Dijk having already given his advice

Liverpool “seriously considered” two coaches in their 60s before hiring Slot – they would have been left-field choices!

The Reds are said to have made contact with Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva over an £85 million move to the club, we’d wait for a more reliable source before you get your hopes up (Caught Offside)

Liverpool scouts reportedly have PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko on their list of targets – he is similar to Mohamed Salah in style! (Rik Elfrink)

Former Man United striker Robin van Persie has shown his support for Slot, having worked with him at Feyenoord. They will love that down the M62! (ESPN)

Marcus Rashford is another big name who has been axed from England’s squad. It’s the right call because he’s been woeful all season! (BBC Sport)

Newcastle want to beat Man City to the signing of Wolves star Pedro Neto – he has been linked with Liverpool numerous times! (Telegraph)

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos will retire from football straight after Euro 2024 this summer. He is one of the greatest midfielders of his generation – we wish him well! (Real Madrid)

