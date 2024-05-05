★ PREMIUM
5 Euro call-ups, Slot speaks & Bakayoko scouted – Latest Liverpool FC News

There were England call-ups for four Liverpool players on Tuesday, which included two surprises, while Arne Slot spoke for the first time since being confirmed as Reds head coach.

 

Reds quartet make England’s Euro 2024 squad

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 12, 2023: England's Jarell Quansah during the pre-match warm-up before the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F game between England and Serbia at the City Ground. England won 9-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It’s not too long until Euro 2024 gets underway, with Andy Robertson‘s Scotland taking on hosts Germany in the opening game on June 14.

On Tuesday, Gareth Southgate named his 33-man preliminary England squad for the tournament, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah all selected.

It is a proud moment for Jones and Quansah, neither of whom have been capped at senior level, with the latter’s selection a particular surprise.

There was no place for Harvey Elliott or Jordan Henderson, however, with the latter enduring a torrid time since leaving Liverpool.

The squad will be cut down to 26 players for the tournament itself, so there is no guarantee that Jones and Quansah will fly to Germany – which may be a good thing from a Liverpool perspective.

Diogo Jota, meanwhile, has been named in Portugal’s squad for the Euros.

 

5 other things today: Slot speaks & Nunez “critical”

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot is Liverpool’s new head coach, replacing Jurgen Klopp (PA)

  • Arne Slot has spoken for first time since officially becoming Liverpool head coach – he’s looking forward to managing “one of the biggest clubs in the world”!
  • Liverpool’s next boss sees Darwin Nunez as a “critical” part of his plans at Liverpool moving forward – his third season needs to be an improved one!
  • One Liverpool coach is set to stay on as part of Slot’s staff, according to an exclusive from David Lynch. It’s good news for Alisson
  • Slot has already made a big change to Liverpool’s pre-season plans – the players may not love this, especially Virgil van Dijk having already given his advice

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

2K935T1 Lisbon, Portugal. 25th Oct, 2022. Antonio Silva of Benfica seen during the UEFA Champions League Group H football match between SL Benfica and Juventus FC at Estadio do SL Benfica.Final score: SL Benfica 4:3 Juventus FC Credit: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News

  • The Reds are said to have made contact with Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva over an £85 million move to the club, we’d wait for a more reliable source before you get your hopes up (Caught Offside)

  • Liverpool scouts reportedly have PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko on their list of targets – he is similar to Mohamed Salah in style! (Rik Elfrink)

  • Former Man United striker Robin van Persie has shown his support for Slot, having worked with him at Feyenoord. They will love that down the M62! (ESPN)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 26, 2023: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Old Trafford. Man Utd won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Marcus Rashford is another big name who has been axed from England’s squad. It’s the right call because he’s been woeful all season! (BBC Sport)

  • Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos will retire from football straight after Euro 2024 this summer. He is one of the greatest midfielders of his generation – we wish him well! (Real Madrid)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Still not got over Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool?

Watch this brilliant video reliving his final day as Reds manager as the perfect tonic…

