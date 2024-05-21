Liverpool goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel is expected to stay at the club as part of Arne Slot‘s backroom staff.

Goalkeeper coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson have both joined Jurgen Klopp in departing Anfield following Sunday’s win over Wolves, but clarity on Taffarel’s future had not been forthcoming.

However, This Is Anfield understands that the 58-year-old is set to remain on Merseyside to work under a new head coach in Slot.

Taffarel enjoys a strong working relationship with fellow Brazilian Alisson Becker, who recommended him for a place on the coaching staff back in 2021.

As This Is Anfield reported last week, Alisson is keen to stay at Liverpool this summer despite strong interest in his services from Saudi Arabia ahead of the transfer window.

And the retention of Taffarel is no doubt aimed at ensuring Liverpool’s number one is as comfortable as possible.

The addition of a further goalkeeping coach is still expected as the Reds look to mitigate the departures of Achterberg and Robinson.

Feyenoord’s highly-rated coach Jyri Nieminen is thought to be under consideration for a role in Slot’s staff.

Speaking after Sunday’s game, Alisson discussed the changes to Liverpool’s goalkeeping department, telling Stadium Astro: “I think all of these guys did an amazing job.

“Of course, we wanted to have them more here around [for longer]. In my case as a goalkeeper working directly with Jonny and Jack.”

Asked directly if Taffarel would be staying, he added: “Looks like, looks like.

“But the experience that we had the last years, I wish I could stay with them more, but it’s not in my hands. I love those guys, not only as goalie coaches but as people as well.”