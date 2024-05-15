★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 17, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Alisson subject of Saudi transfer interest – but No. 1 ‘very happy’ at Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

But sources close to the Brazilian have told This Is Anfield that he remains “very happy” on Merseyside and is not pushing for a departure.

According to a report in The Telegraph earlier this week, Alisson is one of a number of Premier League stars being eyed by Saudi chiefs ahead of the summer.

Man City goalkeeper Ederson and Man United duo Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro also form part of a plan to bring further marquee signings to the Middle East.

However, attempts to prise Alisson away from Liverpool are likely to fall flat, with the player understood to be content at Anfield.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 5, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) hands over the captain's armband to goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he is substituted during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and Union SG at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That the 31-year-old is tied to a contract that runs until 2027 also means the Reds are in a strong position to fend off any interest.

As such, he is not expected to play any part in the huge reshuffle that is coming to Liverpool’s goalkeeping department this summer.

Long-serving coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson are both set to join Jurgen Klopp in leaving when the season comes to a close.

Adrian has also revealed that he will depart upon the expiry of his contract, while it is thought that Caoimhin Kelleher could be keen on securing regular first-team football elsewhere.

After a clause in that deal was triggered last season, Alisson is Liverpool’s third-highest earner behind Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

