Jarell Quansah has made a sensational leap into the England provisional squad ahead of the Euros, with Curtis Jones also in while Jordan Henderson is dropped.

Gareth Southgate will name his 30-man provisional squad for pre-Euros training and friendlies at 2pm on Tuesday, but early reports have revealed big surprises.

That includes first-time call-ups for both Quansah and Jones, who both impressed throughout Jurgen Klopp‘s final season at Liverpool.

Jones’ inclusion was first reported by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, while the Times‘ Paul Joyce reports on Quansah’s step up from the U21s.

It comes with Henderson left out of the squad entirely, having seen his reputation drop miserably following a terrible decision to join Saudi side Al-Ettifaq last summer.

Other names called up include Crystal Palace quartet Adam Wharton, Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Dean Henderson as well as Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Along with Henderson, Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has not been selected, with this 30-man group then set to be cut to 26 for the tournament proper.

England face Bosnia & Herzegovina (June 3) and Iceland (June 7) in warmup friendlies next month, before taking on Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in Group C of the Euros in Germany.

Quansah has enjoyed a remarkable rise over the past 12 months, making his Liverpool debut in August and going on to play 33 times this season.

He ended the campaign as first-choice centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk, scoring in the final two games to bring his season’s tally to three goals and three assists.

The 21-year-old only made his bow for England U21s in October, stepping up from the U20s and featuring four times, having won the U19 Euros with England in 2022.

Jones, meanwhile, is no longer eligible for the U21s and therefore found himself in limbo before this call-up, but sufficiently impressed Gareth Southgate in a campaign that saw him play 36 times for Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is certain to be included in the England squad but it remains to be seen if Joe Gomez, who was selected for the March break, keeps his spot.

There is no word on if Harvey Elliott, who ended the season as one of Liverpool’s best players, will make the cut.