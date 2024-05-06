Jurgen Klopp‘s final day at Liverpool was an emotional and memorable ride, and some superb unseen footage has now emerged.

The German’s eight-and-a-half-year spell in charge of the Reds is now over, with the baton passed over to Arne Slot.

Sunday’s 2-0 win over Wolves was a special afternoon, as Klopp said his goodbyes to the supporters, producing a charismatic speech in the process.

Now, the club have released their last ‘Inside Anfield’ of the season, documenting the 56-year-old’s final day as manager.

Here are six things you may have missed.

Jones egging Klopp on

It’s only right that Klopp gave the whole of Anfield a perfect rendition of fist pumps on Sunday – something he has become so famous for.

One Liverpool player in particular really seemed to be egging on his manager, with Curtis Jones stood in the centre circle geeing him up.

Klopp ended up going to all four corners of Anfield, fist-pumping for his life, as memorable scenes unfolded.

Jones is one of us!

Klopp in good spirits with Kavanagh

Klopp hasn’t had a healthy relationship with referees over the years, falling out with a number of them after some controversial decisions.

It was Chris Kavanagh who had the honour of being in charge of the German’s final match, and in fairness, they looked to be on good terms.

The pair were seen shaking hands warmly before kickoff and sharing a joke, and there were no moments to rile Klopp during the game.

It is a reminder that emotions can spill over in the heat of the moment during and straight after games, but that the former Liverpool boss will always be a class act.

More laughter at Matip’s expense

Joel Matip is one of those characters who is funny without trying to be – he will be much missed.

A short clip inside the dressing room shows the 32-year-old again being mocked and laughed over, especially by Andy Robertson, although it’s unclear as to why.

Matip looks unimpressed with whatever is happening around him, but it is hard not to find the warmth towards him touching.

What a void he will lead.

Van Dijk the cameraman

Virgil van Dijk was constantly seen with camera in hand during the post-match antics, as he did his best impression of Martin Odegaard!

A nice moment in the tunnel shows the Dutchman taking a photo of Klopp and his wife Ula as they walk towards him, with Klopp hugging his other half.

They are images that will last a lifetime for the Liverpool captain – the picture ended up on his Instagram!

A final warm embrace with Alisson

With Anfield nearly empty, Klopp and Alisson were still going strong signing shirts and boots for adoring supporters.

There was still time for one last hug between the pair on the Anfield turf, incidentally around the spot where they celebrated Divock Origi‘s goal against Everton in 2018.

What an iconic duo.

One last dig at the media!

Klopp has never loved media duties, which is an understatement, and he was left annoyed one final time.

With people milling around wanting selfies and autographs, the legendary German had to undergo press conference duties.

Klopp is dumbfounded by the news, before apologising to those on the pitch that he has somewhere else to be.

“Can you go there and tell them that they want me to do a press conference, a press conference,” he said in a disbelieving tone.

It is almost fitting that media duties were able to irritate him on one last occasion!