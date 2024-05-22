Liverpool youngster Ben Doak has been included in the provisional Scotland squad for Euro 2024, despite not playing at any level since injury in December.

Doak has not featured since undergoing surgery on a serious knee injury at the end of 2023, suffered during a 2-1 win over Chelsea U21s.

The 18-year-old returned to full training in the final weeks of the season, however, and was part of Jurgen Klopp‘s farewell ceremony at Anfield on Sunday.

Despite his injury, it was an impressive campaign for Doak, who featured five times for Liverpool’s first team to bring his overall tally of appearances to 10.

His development has now been recognised by Scotland manager Steve Clarke, who included the teenager in his 28-man provisional squad in preparation for Euro 2024.

Scotland will play friendlies against Gibraltar (June 3) and Finland (June 7) before heading to Germany for the tournament, with Clarke due to cut two players from his squad.

Doak is among five forwards called up, along with the much more established quartet of James Forrest, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland.

That suggests that, while he is one of only two uncapped players in Clarke’s squad, it is not a formality that he and Ross McCrorie will eventually be left out.

There is a sense that Doak could be included as a wild card for Scotland when they head to Germany, particularly following injury to right wing-back options Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson.

Andy Robertson is the other Liverpool player included, as Scotland captain, bringing the club’s total of call-ups for the tournament so far to 12.

Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones have also received first-time call-ups alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez with England.

Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo all made the provisional Netherlands squad, while Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary), Diogo Jota (Portugal) and Ibrahima Konate (France) are also included.

Doak’s experience for Scotland has so far been restricted to the U21s, for whom he has featured seven times.