Curtis Jones is mixing downtime with training after earning his first senior England call-up ahead of this summer’s European Championship, and he’s doing it in Dubai.

The midfielder was a surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s 33-man training squad, a list that also includes team-mates Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jarell Quansah.

Six will need to be cut before the Three Lions venture to Germany, and Jones is doing all he can to ensure he is not one of them by keeping fit while on holiday.

Jones and his partner travelled to Dubai after Liverpool’s season concluded, and the midfielder quickly got back to work training at Precision Football.

In a post on Instagram, Jones was pictured at the bespoke training facility as he draws closer to joining the England team at St. George’s Park in the coming week.

England face Bosnia & Herzegovina (June 3) and Iceland (June 7) in warmup friendlies next month, and Jones will hope he gets his chance then to prove he is worthy of a place in the 26-man squad.

The 23-year-old is no longer eligible for the U21s, and despite closing out the season with only four starts in the 11 matches post-injury, Southgate was clearly impressed enough to take a closer look.

Jones is maintaining his fitness with Precision Football, which is described as a one-of-a-kind facility in the Middle East that gamifies training to focus work on certain areas of a player’s game.

It is the little things that can elevate you above others, and only time will tell if Liverpool’s No. 17 makes the cut for his first senior international tournament.