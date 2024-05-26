From trips to the Monaco Grand Prix, visits to former clubs and some valuable downtime, Liverpool players have wasted no time in enjoying their time off.

It has been a week since the season came to an end for Liverpool, and players have jetted off to various parts of the world to make the most of what is a short break for the majority of them.

With international tournaments for European and South American players this summer, it is a quick turnaround between the Reds’ season end and reporting for duty with their respective nations.

And Monaco proved an appealing destination for both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk as they sought to attend the most prestigious F1 race of the year.

Alexander-Arnold is an investor in Alpine, a team languishing at the back of the pack, and has been spotted across the weekend so far, even stopping for a quick chat to talk about trusting the decision to appoint Arne Slot.

"I have trust in the club and who we've appointed." ? Alpine F1 investor Trent Alexander-Arnold discusses Arne Slot, and the Euros, ahead of the Monaco GP ???? pic.twitter.com/LB0pJMa9OI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 25, 2024

Van Dijk, on the other hand, has been sticking close by his national compatriot and RedBull driver Max Verstappen – the pair were snapped enjoying a beer together in the paddock.

Not a bad way to enjoy your weekend, is it?

Virgil van Dijk was shown around around Monaco by his fellow Dutch compatriot, Max Verstappen, ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix ???? pic.twitter.com/Glt345DiKE — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 25, 2024

Dominik Szboszlai has made his way back to Hungary and was spotted in the DJ booth in Budapest – perhaps looking to bring some skills back to the changing room next season?

Dominik Szoboszlai Dj-ing in Budapest ?? pic.twitter.com/KsvLp4xPEf — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) May 25, 2024

Luis Diaz, meanwhile, has returned to Colombia and stopped in at his former club Atletico Junior, he watched on as they won 1-0 against Atletico Bucaramanga.

It is a regular stop for Diaz when he has the time, another nod to the characters that Liverpool sign to their squad.

If you haven’t seen by now, Mohamed Salah changed his hairstyle and debuted his new look on Instagram – Slot is having an influence already!

Stefan Bajcetic, meanwhile, has been enjoying Marrakesh with his partner – looks rather warm, something England currently isn’t in the north!

Curtis Jones has continued to put in the hard work, training hard on the pitch after receiving his first senior England call-up ahead of the Euros.

He is currently in Dubai and working at Precision Football’s bespoke training facilities – he will hope to be a member of the final 26 taken to Germany.

Those called up for international duty this summer will be expected to join up with their respective sides in the coming week.

Their return for pre-season in July will be determined by how far they progress if they are involved in a tournament – and all we can hope for is that they simply remain fit and healthy throughout!