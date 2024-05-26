Trent Alexander-Arnold has been enjoying his downtime between the season finish and the Euros, but has already been speaking about “trust” in the club’s hierarchy over the new head coach.

The 25-year-old has only ever known Jurgen Klopp as his manager at Anfield, and tears on the final day when the German bid farewell spoke volumes of the significance of that relationship.

But change has already ensued with Arne Slot officially taking over as the new head coach, and the right-back is positive it will be a smooth transition.

“I hope so (that it will be a smooth transition), that’s all you can hope for,” Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports while in Monaco to watch F1.

“I have trust in the club and who we have appointed.

“As a player, that is all you can ask for, to have trust in what the higher-ups have brought in, and I’m sure it will be a smooth transition.”

The right-back will be late to report for pre-season this summer having been selected for England’s Euros squad, but there will need to be a balance between having a break and adjusting to new management.

It is a significant change for Liverpool, and the notion of trust from the players has been mentioned before by Virgil van Dijk.

“Not only the manager but there are multiple departments within the club that have a lot of staff members leaving and we are at the stage we have to trust the club in this project and this route they are taking, and we will see in pre-season how things will look,” the captain said.

“Change is sometimes a little bit scary as you are in the unknown but the only thing you can do is trust the club, and we will find out how it looks when we come back and report for pre-season.”

Slot has reportedly brought the start of pre-season forward by a week, with those not on international duty to reconvene in the first week of July.