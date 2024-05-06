Darwin Nunez has fuelled speculation over a possible exit from Liverpool this summer, after removing almost all trace of the club from his public Instagram.

Nunez is coming to the end of his second season at Anfield and, despite 18 goals and 13 assists in 53 games, faith in the No. 9 is wavering among supporters.

With a big change coming this summer as Jurgen Klopp departs and Arne Slot arrives – not to mention the restructure of Liverpool’s recruitment staff in the boardroom – Nunez’s future may be under consideration.

The Uruguayan has now caught attention by deleting every post in a Liverpool kit from his public Instagram page.

His only reference to the club – on a profile boasting upwards of four million followers – comes in his biography, in which Nunez has tagged both Liverpool FC and the Uruguay national team.

Nunez has not deleted posts relating to former club Benfica, while it does not appear linked to his recent change of sponsors from Nike to Adidas.

Whether this is an act of defiance towards his current side remains to be seen, but it certainly suggests all is not well with the 24-year-old and Liverpool.

It can be argued that Nunez receives a disproportionate level of criticism for his performances, particularly given he is likely to end the season as second-top for both goals and assists behind only Mo Salah.

But that comes with the territory as an £85 million striker who continues to frustrate in front of goal given the quality of chances laid on for him.

A worrying failure to convert chances, a strange display of decision-making and a Premier League record of 32 offsides this season have led to widespread criticism.

The club-record signing has started just one of the last five games, while he is now eight games without a goal since his effort against Sheffield United on April 4.

He has only completed the full 90 minutes in 12 outings this term.

There may be no coincidence that, with Michael Edwards returning to the club and Nunez widely credited as a Klopp signing, recent reports explained that Liverpool’s recruitment staff had instead favoured Christopher Nkunku, who then joined Chelsea.

Perhaps the groundwork is already being laid for Nunez’s exit – but if not, the striker of course deserves ongoing support as a Liverpool player.