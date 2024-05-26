In the era of social media and an eagerness to analyse every small detail, Darwin Nunez‘s relationship with Jurgen Klopp came into question, but his latest comments suggest there are no issues.

No Liverpool player made more appearances than Nunez in 2023/24, with Klopp calling upon his forward in 54 of the 58 games – and injury ruled him out of three of those matches he missed.

He had a frustrating season with the second-most big chances missed of all Premier League players (24), behind only Erling Haaland (34), as per FotMob.

Add to that, his relationship with Klopp came under the microscope, which intensified after he appeared not to have clapped the manager during his guard of honour.

But after arriving in Uruguay ahead of the Copa America, Nunez’s words dismissed any notion of issues with Klopp.

He said, as quoted by El Pais: “We were all a little shocked by Klopp’s departure, no one expected it. It is a shame that he is leaving.

“I personally would like him to [have left] in a big way, winning things, and it didn’t happen that way.

“It’s also a shame for the players. I wish him the best in the world.”

Not exactly what a player would say if he was happy to see the back of his manager.

There has been speculation over Nunez’s future after he deleted all traces of Liverpool from his public Instagram, but it has been widely reported that there are no plans to sell the No. 9 this summer.

In fact, after Arne Slot was announced as the new head coach at Anfield, reports emerged that the Dutchman sees Nunez as “critical” to his plans.

He could well be a project player for Slot, who will hope the Uruguayan can discover a ruthless streak that will flip the script and discourse over a heavily debated player.