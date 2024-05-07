Darwin Nunez‘s future has been thrust into the spotlight with his performances, but there’s no current indication he’s going anywhere in the summer.

Liverpool’s No. 9 has endeared himself to fans since joining the club in 2022, but he has equally frustrated by missing big chances and continually finding himself offside.

He is still only 24 and has 33 goals and 17 assists in 94 outings, but with plenty of change coming in the summer, doubts over his future have surfaced.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele, though, noted that currently “there is no indication that Liverpool are in a hurry to give up on Nunez after just two seasons.”

The caveat to that is that they would “struggle to recoup the mega-fee they paid,” which could rise to £85 million, somewhat tying an arm behind Liverpool’s back when assessing Nunez’s future.

Nunez has widely been credited as a Jurgen Klopp signing, and his summer departure, in addition to the hierarchy at the club changing, will see the No. 9’s advocates quickly dwindle.

There is a player there, but Nunez deleting every trace of him in a Liverpool kit off his Instagram, in addition to his dejected body language, shows a player who may have indicated his desires.

With Liverpool having paid a hefty transfer fee and with Nunez holding a contract until 2028, it cannot be as simple as the Uruguayan checking out, if he has, in fact, done so.

Nunez’s future will, no doubt, continue to be debated for the remainder of the season and into the summer, but we can be certain Liverpool will not rush into any decision as they navigate their biggest summer change in almost a decade.