The Euros take place in Germany this year, and several Liverpool players are to be involved, though Dominik Szoboszlai is the first name to be confirmed.

It is another full schedule for international players this year, with the Euros swiftly following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.

The tournament gets underway on June 14 and finishes in Berlin on July 14, though every player called up will be involved until the end of the group stage on June 26, at the very least.

Szoboszlai will be one of many hoping to progress deep into the knockouts after being named in Hungary’s 26-man squad, with the 23-year-old to lead his country in his first international tournament.

Named among Hungary’s forward options, Szoboszlai will be eager to find form having missed the chance to compete in Euro 2020 due to injury.

Hungary failed to make it out of the group stage last time out and will be eager to avoid a similar fate when they face hosts Germany, Scotland and Switzerland in Group A.

From a Liverpool perspective, if Hungary were to be knocked out in the first stage, Szoboszlai would return for pre-season in time for the three friendlies in the United States.

Each player will be expected to have at least three weeks off this summer, and a group stage exit, for any Red, could see their return pencilled in anywhere from July 18.

With this to be Arne Slot‘s first pre-season, it will be vital to have the squad together for as long as possible to get to grips with the new demands.

It is beyond Liverpool’s control, though, when each of their internationals mark their return, but up to 10 Reds could be involved in the Euros and a further four at Copa America.