Liverpool have announced when their pre-season will begin, Spanish side Real Betis added to fixture list this summer.

For the first time since 2019, Liverpool will return to the US to prepare for the 2024/25 season, and their tour will kick off in Pittsburgh on Friday, July 26.

The Reds will come up against Real Betis at the 68,000-capacity Acrisure Stadium (Heinz Field) in what will be the first game in charge for the club’s new manager.

From there, they venture to Philadelphia on July 31 to face Arsenal, followed by a clash with Man United in South Carolina on August 3.

Liverpool last met Betis in a competitive fixture in 2005, when they faced off in the group stages of the Champions League when the Reds were defending their European Cup crown.

And they have a familiar face in their ranks in Nabil Fekir, who was close to a move to Anfield in 2018.

This summer will, of course, be led by a new manager, with Jurgen Klopp departing Anfield at the end of the season – Sporting boss Ruben Amorim the current frontrunner.

With the Euros and Copa America taking place over the summer, Liverpool will likely have a number of first-team players reporting late for pre-season, with plenty of opportunities for youngsters to impress the new manager while in America.

Liverpool’s 3 confirmed pre-season friendlies

Real Betis (July 26) – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

– Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Arsenal (July 31) – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

– Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Man United (August 3) – Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina

A pre-sale code will be made available for the Real Betis game for official LFC members, season ticket holders, official LFC supporters; clubs, hospitality members and international academies.

This can be used to purchase tickets from Wednesday, April 10 from 3pm (BST). Tickets will go on general sale to the public from 2pm GMT/9am EST/6am PST on April 11 via Ticketmaster.

Speaking about the addition of a third game to the Reds’ pre-season tour schedule, Ben Latty, the club’s commercial director, said: “Adding Pittsburgh to our pre-season tour schedule is a great way to start our eagerly anticipated return to the USA.

“We were delighted to quickly sell out our fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester United on this tour and are equally excited to be able to offer our supporters in the States another opportunity to see Liverpool FC play.

“Real Betis will come with a strong squad and it’s going to be a great occasion in another iconic setting, in another fantastic US city.”