Former Liverpool player Emre Can will lead his side in the 2024 Champions League final thanks to a 2-0 aggregate victory over PSG, and he will hope it’s third time’s a charm in a European final.

Can left Anfield in 2018 after 167 appearances, he then spent time with Juventus before finding himself at home in his native Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

He was named captain of the team last summer and will now lead the club in their first Champions League final since Jurgen Klopp was at the helm in 2012/13.

The former Liverpool midfielder played all 180 minutes of the tie against PSG, with Dortmund scoring a goal both home and away to seal their place at Wembley against either Bayern or Real Madrid.

Mats Hummels scored the all-important winner in Paris on Tuesday evening after Niclas Fullkrug got on the scoresheet in the first leg of the semi-final.

Dortmund had the rub of the green as PSG missed nine big chances across the two legs and hit the woodwork six different times.

This will be Can’s third European final – his first with Dortmund – although he will hope for a better result than the Champions League final and Europa League final defeats he experienced with Liverpool.

He is deemed to have won the Champions League with Bayern in 2012/13, but he did not feature in the competition that season.

When speaking to the media after the match, Can said: “It’s unbelievable how we worked for each other.

“In the past people say ‘don’t know if they have the mentality’ – we showed this season, these games that we have that mentality.

“We will give everything to win it.”

Now 30, Can has almost played the same number of games for Dortmund (157) as he did for Liverpool (167).

He now has the chance to become only the second Dortmund captain to lift the European Cup, and we think we know where Jurgen Klopp will be on June 1!