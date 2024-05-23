The Football Governance Bill, which would see the creation of an independent regulator for the sport, is expected to be paused due to the upcoming general election.

Dame Tracey Crouch, the MP and former sports minister who oversaw the fan-led review that established the bill, has said it will not progress further in the current parliament.

There was a possibility the bill could be included in the “wash-up” process, which will see some business hurried through before the dissolution of parliament on May 30.

That now appears to have been ruled out as the bill, which has had two readings, is still too far from completion.

A lot of people have poured their heart and soul into the Bill – officials, politicians, authorities, clubs and of course fans. I am 100% convinced there will be an Independent Regulator for football, thanks to the efforts of others and the desire for sustainability 2/… — Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) May 23, 2024

However, considering that it has had cross-party support, there is an expectation that it will resume its progress in the next parliament.

Crouch, who is standing down at the election on July 4, wrote on X: “Unfortunately the Football Governance Bill will progress no further and although there is a ready made Bill for the next Government, I won’t be here to see it pass.

“I just wanted to say a massive thank you to EVERYONE who helped shape this Bill. A lot of people have poured their heart and soul into the Bill – officials, politicians, authorities, clubs and of course fans.

“I am 100% convinced there will be an Independent Regulator for football, thanks to the efforts of others and the desire for sustainability.

“My final plea is to the Premier League and EFL…please, for the sake of football, sit back down and start negotiating a deal. The impasse is infuriating. I know it is complex. But please, agree a deal. The End.”