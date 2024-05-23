Ben Doak may not have played since December, but Scotland manager Steve Clarke is hopeful the 18-year-old can contribute to their Euros campaign this summer.

Doak returned to full training with Liverpool at the end of the season after over four months out with a serious knee injury sustained in December.

Despite that, he was named in Scotland’s 28-man provisional squad for this summer’s tournament, with two names to be cut before their campaign starts against Germany on June 14.

The 18-year-old is one of five forwards in the team, and despite his long absence with injury and having no senior cap to his name, Clarke has hinted Doak will make the cut with some lavish praise.

“Ben is fit and back training with his club,” manager Clarke said, as quoted by The Herald, ahead of the Tartan Army’s warm-up matches against Gibraltar and Finland.

“He did a little bit with the team last week. We will speak to his club and keep in touch with them.

“The first [warm-up] game might come a little bit too soon. But maybe in the second game, he can get some minutes on the pitch if I choose to do that.

“At this stage, Ben is the young one who catches my eye if I am being honest. He has got something, attributes that we don’t have in the squad at the moment.

“His searing pace would be one of them. When you watch Ben Doak play he grabs your attention.

“But he has still got a lot to learn, as do all the young boys when you bring them in. Everyone has got to learn.

“Ben hopefully will be a big player for us in the future, and maybe this summer he can make a little contribution as well.”

Scotland are in a group with hosts Germany, Dominik Szoboszlai‘s Hungary and Switzerland, a tough challenge for Andy Robertson‘s side.

If Doak makes the final squad, it will be a significant experience for him, but Liverpool will be happy to hear that the Scotland boss is eager to manage expectations.

Clarke said: “I think it becomes a danger if you put too much pressure on a young boy who is still learning the game and making his way in the game.

“It is nice that he is involved in the squad, but let’s just keep a lid on things and hope that he develops and turns out to be the talent that we think and hope he can be.”

Twelve members of Liverpool’s squad have been called up for the tournament so far.