James Milner‘s ridiculous longevity in the topflight will see him chase down an all-time Premier League record after signing a new contract at Brighton for 2024/25.

Now 38, Milner is showing no signs of wanting to hang up his boots having put pen to paper on a one-year deal that will see him extend his career into a 23rd season.

The midfielder left the Reds last summer after 332 appearances, 230 of which were played in the Premier League – and he has since made 20 outings for Brighton.

It is there that Milner leapfrogged Ryan Giggs (632) as the player with the second-most Premier League appearances of all time, with Milner now outright second on 634.

Only Gareth Barry has played more times in his career (653), and that leaves quite the task on Milner’s hands next season if he is to take the all-time record off his former team-mate.

Liverpool’s former No. 7 would need to feature 20 times in the league for Brighton next season, which equates to 52.6 percent of their campaign – he’s managed just 15 in 2023/24.

The 38-year-old has been sidelined with a thigh injury since February but is already focused on his role for 2024/25.

After signing his new deal, Milner told Brighton‘s club website: “I am as driven as I’ve ever been and I’m excited for next season.

“I really enjoyed the first half of this season as the club played in Europe for the first time, while the second half has personally been disappointing with a couple of injuries, but I will be ready for the start of next season.”

Milner made his debut for Leeds at the age of just 16 in the 2002/03 season, and he has played in every campaign of the Premier League since!

The three-time Premier League winner will be without Adam Lallana at Brighton next season, though, after it was announced that the former Red will leave the south coast side in the summer.