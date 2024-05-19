Jurgen Klopp is preparing for his final match in charge of Liverpool and he could break an incredible 96-year record if the Reds win.

On Sunday afternoon, Wolves make the trip to Anfield to finish their 2023/24 Premier League season, but the match itself will play second fiddle.

Instead, all eyes will be on Klopp, who will manage Liverpool for the 491st and final time.

Remarkably, the German will become the first Liverpool manager to win his last game in charge of the Reds since Matt McQueen in February 1928, should they pick up all three points.

Klopp’s brilliance

Klopp has faced 75 different opponents during his time at Liverpool and has enjoyed amazing levels of success against the vast majority of them.

In fact, the 56-year-old has failed to defeat only Real Madrid, Sion and Sevilla.

Meanwhile, the 2019/20 Premier League title win was achieved with more games to spare (seven) than any other title victory in English top-flight history.

Klopp will also leave without any team doing the double over him in the Premier League during his tenure.

No more late drama & clean sheet problems

Liverpool have scored 40 goals from the 76th minute onwards in all games this season, but none in the last eight games.

The Reds have also only kept nine clean sheets in the league – their fewest since recording a tally of seven back in 2004/05.

Liverpool have had just one shutout in their last 15 matches in league and cup – the 1-0 victory at Atalanta in April.

Their last clean sheet in the league came at Nottingham Forest on March 2 and they have played 10 times since.

Not much hope for Wolves at Anfield

Wolves have scored five times in their last 18 league visits to Anfield and not more than once in a game since September 1972.

They have kept only two clean sheets there since November 1969 – winning both games 1-0, in January 1984 and December 2010.

Wolves have lost 25 of their last 30 league visits to Anfield – in the Premier League era, they have scored nine times in 19 meetings with Liverpool.

The last time they won at the Reds and scored more than one goal was in December 1950, when they won 4-1.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 24, Nunez 18, Gakpo 16, Jota 15, Diaz 13, Szoboszlai 7, own goals 8, Mac Allister 6, Jones 5, Van Dijk 4, Elliott 4, Gravenberch 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Robertson 3, Danns 2, Endo 2, Quansah 2, Bradley 1, Clark 1, Koumas 1

Wolves: Cunha 14, Hwang 13, Lemina 5, Sarabia 4, Ait-Nouri 3, Doherty 3, Kalajdzic 3, Neto 3, own goals 3, Bellegard 2, Fraser 2, Joao Gomes 2, Toti Gomes 2, Kilman 2, Bueno 1, Dawson 1, Doyle 1, Semedo 1, Silva 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).